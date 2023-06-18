Achieve the best fruity flavors with these freezing tips

Personally, summer has crept up on me very quickly this year.

My rhubarb is already flowering, and so I know everything else will not be far behind.

To prepare for other fruit harvests, I thought I would share information about freezing fruit for the best flavor. Then everyone will be ready to preserve as soon as possible, which is crucial to freezing fruit.

When harvested, fresh fruit continues to undergo chemical changes that can cause spoilage and deterioration.

Fruit should be frozen as soon after harvest as possible and at their peak degree of ripeness.

Special tip for cleaning berries

Do not soak berries in water to clean. Instead, place the berries in a colander, dip into cool water and gently swish, rinse and drain well.

Pre-treating fruit before freezing

Fresh produce contains chemical compounds called enzymes that cause the loss of color, loss of nutrients, flavor changes and color changes in frozen fruit.

These enzymes can cause brown colors and the loss of vitamin C.

To prevent these effects, follow the recipe to pre-treat fruit by adding ascorbic acid (vitamin C), blanching or other recommended pre-treatment options.

Ascorbic acid is the preferred method to prevent discoloration in most fruit. It preserves the natural color and flavor of the fruit, while adding vitamin C.

There are also ascorbic acid mixtures on the market. If you use those, make sure to follow the directions on the package.

Storage temperature and length

To maintain top quality, frozen fruit should be stored at 0 degrees or lower.

Most frozen fruit maintains high quality for 8 to 12 months.

Use high-quality containers which are moisture and vapor proof, so moisture is kept in the product and air kept away from it. Rigid containers made of plastic are suitable for all packs and are especially good for liquid packs. Freezer bags work well for whole fruit.

Fruit-packing methods

There are three ways to pack fruit for freezing: syrup pack, sugar pack and unsweetened pack. Keep in mind, unsweetened fruit loses quality faster than fruit packed in sugar or sugar syrups.

The sugar syrup method dissolves the needed amount of sugar in cold water. Stir the mixture and let stand until the solution is clear.

If you would like to add ascorbic acid, add 1/2 teaspoon of powdered ascorbic acid or 1500 mgs to one quart of cool water, then add the fruit.

Sugar pack is when you sprinkle the required amount of sugar over the fruit. Gently stir until the pieces are coated with sugar and juice.

Unsweetened packing uses washed and dried fruit, placing it in containers and freezing. To use ascorbic acid in sugar or unsweetened packing, dissolve 1/2 teaspoon ascorbic acid in 3 tablespoons cold water, then sprinkle over the fruit before freezing.

Special tip for packing whole berries: Whole berries pack well using the tray pack method. After cleaning and drying berries, place them on a tray in a single layer. Place the tray in the freezer for 30 minutes. Remove the tray from the freezer and pack berries in freezer bags or freezer containers, then you can freeze the fruit until you are ready to use. Whenever you would like to use the fruit, pour out the amount needed and return the container to the freezer.

Steps to freeze fruit

Wash and sort fruit carefully. Discard poor quality fruit or use for another purpose. Prepare fruit as you will use it when you remove it from the freezer. Use an anti-browning treatment. Use ascorbic acid preparation as recommended or in the manufacturer's instructions. Use dry sugar or sugar syrup in proportions suggested in your recipe. Dissolve sugar needed in cold water and stir. Allow to stand until sugar is completely dissolved. Do not heat. Sugar syrup can be kept for two days in the refrigerator. If you are preparing a sugarless pack of fruit that browns, be sure to treat with ascorbic acid or other anti-browning agents. Pack into plastic freezer bags, freezer containers or freezer jars. Remember to allow 1/2-inch headspace for expansion. Pack fruit, such as peaches which darken easily, in rigid containers and cover with syrup. Place crumpled wax paper between lid and fruit to help prevent browning.

Tarah Young is Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension educator in agriculture, food and natural resources. If you have any questions about this topic or any others, contact her at 732-3391. If information about agriculture, gardening and natural resources interests you, consider signing up for the Hubbard County UMN Extension Agriculture, Gardening and Natural Resources E-newsletter at z.umn.edu/HCExtensionNewsletter.

