Two Inlets Township ELECTIONS March 14, 2023 To elect: One Supervisor, 3 year term One Treasurer, 2 year term Voting Hours: 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. filing for these offices Jan. 3 - Jan. 17, 2023 at Clerk’s residence 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. 218-732-3941 Adeline Retz Clerk (Dec. 21 & 28, 2022) 130648

