To satisfy the owners storage lien, Gold

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, Golden Storage LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 30th the personal property in the unit, which may include but are not limited to “house-hold and personal items, office and other equipment. Tenant - Melissa Tyge, unit #2 a 10x12. The public sale on these items will begin at 10:00 AM. The minimum bid is $400 and buyer must empty the unit within 48 hours of the sale or rent the unit at the going monthly rate. (July 12 & 15, 2023) 239964