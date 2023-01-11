To satisfy the owners storage lien, Gold

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, Golden Storage LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 5th 2023 the personal property in the unit, which may include but are not limited to “house-hold and personal items, office and other equipment. Tenant - Jenifer Spencer Hotakainen & Dexter Paulson, unit #94 a 12x40x14. The public sale on these items will begin at 11:00 AM. The minimum bid is $800 and buyer must empty the unit within 48 hours of the sale or rent the unit at the going monthly rate. (Jan 11 & 14, 2023) 149699