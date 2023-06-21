The Crow Wing River planning partnership will be hosting two public information events across the Crow Wing River One Watershed One Plan Planning Area. There will be an event hosted in Nisswa at the Nisswa Community Center 25628 Main St. Nisswa, MN 56468, June 27th from 4 - 6:30 pm. The second Public Information Events will be hosted in Park Rapids at the Northwoods Bank Community meeting room 1200 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470. The goals of these Public Information meetings are to provide information on the planning process and receive input for water plan priorities. (June 21 & 24, 2023) 235763