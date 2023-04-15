STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COU

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF HUBBARD NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Civil: Quiet Title Action Court File No. 29-CV-23-318 TNCF Properties LLC, a Minnesota LLC Plaintiff, vs. Brinda B. Fix, Eugene Fix, Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Hubbard County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, State of Minnesota, Keith Ellis, Minnesota’s Attorney General, Minnesota Attorney General, Minnesota Department of Human Services, Hubbard County and the unknown heirs and successors of the above and any and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the real estate described herein. Defendants. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summon located at: BOLTON LAW OFFICE Steven H. Bolton Attorney at Law P.O. Box 126 Park Rapids, MN 56470 (218) 732-1456 steve@boltonlawoffice.com 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Hubbard County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lot Four (4) and the West 125 feet of Lot Five (5) and the West Half of the East Half (W1/2 E1/2) of Lot Six (6) and the West 75 feet of Lot Six (6), all in Block Two (2) of the plat of Todd’s Addition to Brighton. Dated this 14th day of March 2023. BOLTON LAW OFFICE Steven H. Bolton Attorney at Law Highway 34 West Park Rapids MN 56470 (218) 732-1456 steve@boltonlawoffice.com Attorney ID Number 198456 (April 15, 22 & 29,2023) 208733