State of Minnesota Hubbard County Distri

State of Minnesota Hubbard County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 29‐PR‐23‐40 Estate of Robert Paul Warnke, Deceased NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (ANCILLARY PROCEEDING) It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 9th, 2023 , at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Hubbard County Courthouse, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Elizabeth Ann Terwee, whose address is Elizabeth Ann Terwee, 28386 230th St., Akeley, MN 56433, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: 2/1/23 BY THE COURT Robert D. Tiffany Judge of District Court Dated: 2/1/23 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Name Steven H. Bolton BOLTON LAW OFFICE P.O. Box 126 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Attorney License No: 198456 Telephone: (218) 732-1456 Email: steve@boltonlawoffice.com (March 1 & 8, 2023) 198461