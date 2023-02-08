STATE OF MINNESOTA HUBBARD COUNTY AUDITO

STATE OF MINNESOTA HUBBARD COUNTY AUDITOR NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION Notice is Hereby Given, that a Special Election will be held on Tuesday, the Ninth (9) day of May, 2023, at which polls will be open for the purpose of electing candidates for the following office: County Office One Commissioner in County Commissioner District 4 This election affects the following Precincts. Location and hours will be published at a later time. Precinct Akeley Township P1 & P2 Mantrap Township Clay Township Steamboat River Township P1 & P2 Guthrie Township Thorpe Township Hart Lake Township Akeley City Hendrickson Township Laporte City Lakeport Township P1 & P2 FILING OF CANDIDACY FOR SPECIAL ELECTION Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Commissioner District 4, Hubbard County, State of Minnesota, that filing for County Commissioner office will be held for a two-week period beginning February 13, 2023 and ending February 24, 2023 at 5 pm. The period of withdrawal is February 27 and 28, 2023. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Hubbard County Auditor at 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, Minnesota. The Filing fee is $50.00. Dated January 31, 2023 Kay Rave, Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Hubbard County, Minnesota (Feb 8, 2023) 188892