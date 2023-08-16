State of Minnesota District Court County of Hubbard Judicial District: Seventh Court File Number: 29-PR-23-577 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Bonnie Jane Tharalson, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. A will dated June 20, 2003, has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name Tammy J. Ott Address 17075 County 13, Nevis, MN 56467 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. BY: /s/ Leah Leavitt Probate Registrar Date: 8/9/23 (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 249360