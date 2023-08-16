State of Minnesota District Court County of: Hubbard Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 29-PR-23-727 Case Type: Probate Estate of: Linda L. Naplin, Decedent (Deceased person NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 9, 2015. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed William L. Johnson, whose address is 7667 Hyde Avenue S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: August 7th, 2023 Leah Leavitt Registrar Dated: August 7th, 2023 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: Attorneys for Applicant TRIMBLE & ASSOCIATES, LTD. Tony P. Trimble, #122555 Matthew W. Haapoja, #268033 Mark D. Fosterling, #0389690 10505 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 101 Minneapolis, MN 55305 Telephone: 952-797-7477 Facsimile: 952-797-5858 e-mail: trimble@trimblelegals.com (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 249346