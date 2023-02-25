STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF HUBBARD NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: 14-TRUST TERMINATION In re the Matter of the Janeth M. Boeringer Irrevocable Trust U/T/D/ October 16, 1998 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION TO APPOINT SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OR FOR MODIFICATION OR TERMINATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF IRREVOCABLE, NON-CHARITABLE TRUST AND OTHER RELIEF Court File No. 29-CV-23-92 Assigned Judge: Hon. Robert D. Tiffany Pursuant to Minn Stat.§ 501C.0203, it is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the Petitioner may be heard, a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470 via a remote Zoom hearing. The Meeting ID for this r mote Zoom hearing is 160 601 3796 and the meeting Passcode is 325735. Said hearing will address Petitioner’s petition to appoint a successor trustee to the above-referenced irrevocable trust, to determine the most likely beneficiary or beneficiaries of said trust, or to terminate said trust and distribute the corpus thereof. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and ifno objections are filed or raised, the Court will decide whether to appoint a successor trustee to the above-referenced trust, whether to terminate the trust, and, if the trust is terminated, to whom_ the trust corpus should be distributed. BY THE COURT Dated: Feb. 15, 2023 /s/ Robert Tiffany Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) 2/15/23 /s/ Carissa Scholz Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Franz J. Vancura QUINLIVAN & HUGHES, P.A. 124 Lake Street South Long Prairie, MN, 56347 Attorney License No: 0392924 Telephone: (320) 251-1414 FAX: (320) 251-1415 Email: fvancura@quinlivan.com (Feb. 25, 2023) 197274