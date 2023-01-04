State of Minnesota District Court County: Becker Judical District: Seventh File Number: 03-JV-22-2208 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Cynthia E Robbins (Deceased) Parent Rex Robbins (Deceased) Parent Summons and Notice Permanent Custody to Agency-Chips Matter NOTICE TO: Cassondra Lee Robbins, legal custodian 1. A Permanency Petition for Permanent Custody to Agency-CHIPS has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that Guardianship rights of the legal custodian to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Permanent Custody to Agency - Chips case is scheduled for an In Person hearing before the Juvenile Court located at Becker County Courthouse 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes , Minnesota, on January 26, 2023 at 9:00 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above- named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Connie Zick, Deputy Dated December 29, 2022 Becker County Court Administration 913 Lake Ave. Detroit Lakes MN 56501 218-846-5040 (Jan 4, 11 & 18, 2023) 143541