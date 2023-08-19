STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD NIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of: Janice Joann Bayman, a.k.a. Janice J. Bayman, a.k.a. Janice Bayman, Decedent Court File No. 29-PR-23-775 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 9/7/23 , at 9:30AM , a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Anthony J. Staffenhagen, whose address is: 8118 Spruce Trail, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55347, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8/2/23 Dated: 8/2/23 BY THE COURT Eric P. Schieferdecker Judge of District Court Carissa Scholz Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Katherine M. Henning, Esq. Courey, Kosanda & Zimmer, P.A. 505 Highway 169 North, Suite 350 Minneapolis, MN 55441 Attorney License No: 0399268 Telephone: (763) 398-0441 FAX: (763) 398-0062 Email: khenning@ckzlawfirm.com (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250614