STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Estate of Loren B. Bruce Jr., Deceased. Court File No. 29-PR-23-603 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO- PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 18th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Hubbard County Courthouse, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, via Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of Loren B. Bruce, Jr. the Decedent, dated June 29, 2022, and separate writing under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Rick Allen Bruce, whose address is: Rick Allen Bruce 10535 Hwy 54 Weatherford, Oklahoma 73096 as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an 181 UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 6/9/23 BY THE COURT Eric P. Schieferdecker Judge of District Court Dated: 6/9/23 Carissa Scholz, Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy (June 17 & 24, 2023) 233555