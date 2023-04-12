STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD IN DISTRICT COURT-PROBATE DIVISION NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 29-PR-23-67 In Re the Estate of: ROGER LEE MANSFIELD a/k/a ROGER L. MANSFIELD, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 5th day of May, 2023, at 9 a.m., a zoom hearing will beheld in the above named Court at Park Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition of Yong Ok Kwon Mansfield, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated November 10, 2010, and for the formal appointment of Yong Ok Kwon Mansfield whose address is 17020-382nd Street, Lake George, MN 56458, as personal representative and executrix of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 4/4/23 Eric P. Schieferdecker JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT Carissa Scholz COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: Leah Leavitt DEPUTY (COURT SEAL) Attorneys for Petitioner Jon T. Huseby, Esq. FullerWallner Attorneys at Law Location: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O. Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facsimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-free: (800) 552-6881 E-mail: jon.husebvr@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212254