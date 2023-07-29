STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: Quiet Title Action Court File No. 29-CV-23-762 Dean D. Baker, also known as Dean Donald Baker and Ricky D. Jorgenson, also known as Ricky Dean Jorgenson, Plaintiffs, vs. Rollis M. Miller, Luella Miller, Robert L. Barker, Ethel Barker, Joanne Miller, also known as Joann Miller, Clarence E. Miller and Northland Investment Company; also the unknown heirs of Rollis M. Miller, Luella Miller, Robert L. Barker, Ethel Barker, Joanne Miller, also known as Joann Miller, Clarence E. Miller and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS NAMED ABOVE: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file with Hubbard County, Minnesota District Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: 110 North Mill Street, Fergus Falls, Minnesota 56537. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Hubbard County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE¼SE¼SE¼) of Section Twenty-eight (28), Township One Hundred Forty-five (145), Range Thirty-five (35), in Hubbard County, Minnesota. The object of this action is a Quiet Title Action. Dated: July 21, 2023 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. By: /s/ Robert Bigwood Robert W. Bigwood, No. 12087X 110 North Mill Street Fergus Falls, Minnesota 56538 Telephone: 218-736-5493 Facsimile: 218-736-3950 Email: r.bigwood@pemlaw.com ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFFS (July 29; Aug 5 & 12, 2023) 244506