STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No 29-PR-23-278 Estate of: Katherine Walk Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION WITH A WILL, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is given that on-May 2nd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Hubbard County Court via Zoom, Park Rapids , Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Joanne Garmon whose address is: 34275 Muskie Drive, LaPorte, MN 56461, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 4/1/23 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy Scott A. Becker Esq., for Benefits & Business Law Advisors, PLLC 4660 Slater Road, Ste. 250 Eagan, MN 55122 (April 19 & 26, 2023) 214383