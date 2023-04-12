STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 29-PR-23-291 In Re: Estate of Judith Carol Gratke, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Hubbard County Courthouse, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota 56470, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated April 7, 2022, and for the appointment of James D. Gratke, whose address is 29081 Omega Dr., Laporte, Minnesota 56461-0128, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 4/4/23 Eric P. Schieferdecker Judge of District Court Dated: 4/4/23 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy Stephen M. Baker (MN #0120613) Baker Law Office 322 Railroad Ave PO Box 924 Walker Minnesota 56484 Telephone: (218) 547-1319 (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212041