STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 29-PR-23-131 In Re: Estate of JAMES K. DICKINSON, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WTLL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28th , 2023 at 9·00AM , a hearing will be held in this Court at Park Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 13, 2014, and for the appointment of Susan M. Burlingame, whose address is l 0929 State 34, Park Rapids, MN 56470 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 3/3/23 Robert D. Tiffany Judge of District Court Dated: 3/3/23 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator SKOOG LAW Grant K. Skoog MN#0403246 24 Colfax Ave SW PO Box 623 Wadena, MN 56482 Telephone: (218)631-1228 E-mail: Grant@Skooglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER State of Minnesota Hubbard County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 29-PR-23-131 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing In re the Estate of James K Dickinson, Deceased You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information March 28, 2023 Probate Hearing 9:00AM The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Tyler Annette, Hubbard County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: • Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes. • Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. • Contact the court at 218-732-5286 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID: 160 742 4665 Passcode: 544210 3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. 4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. 5. Click Share Video. To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet): Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak. 1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: Meeting ID: 160 742 4665 Passcode: 544210 Rules for Appearing in Court on Zoom • The Rules of Court apply when you are appearing in Court on Zoom. o No driving during court (or you will be removed from the hearing). o Sit still. Do not walk around. o Do not eat, drink, or smoke while in court. o Watch for notifications, such as request to un-mute yourself. o Dress appropriately and remove hats. o Use an appropriate screen name. Profanity or other inappropriate references will not be allowed and will result in removal from the hearing. o Expect to wait for your case to be called. Your patience is appreciated. • Tips For Success o Check your technology in advance. Do you have a working camera on your device? Does the microphone work? Consider using headphones, earphones or a separate microphone. o Make sure you have the zoom link ready and in front of you. o Be in a location with decent internet connection. o Choose a place where the background is not distracting. o Choose a place with no background noise o Use your first and last name as your screen name. o If you are waiting for your hearing, remain on mute and consider turning off yourvideo. o Speak slowly. Speak clearly. Speak directly at your microphone. o It will help the judge and court reporter to hear you if you follow these rules. Para obtener mas informaci6n y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido c6mo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings. Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah. Dated: March 3, 2023 Carissa Scholz Hubbard County Court Administrator 301 Court Avenue Park Rapids MN 56470 218-732-5286 cc: GRANT KENNETH SKOOG (March 8 & 15, 2022) 200865