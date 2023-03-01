STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 29-PR-23-117 In Re: Estate of Darwin Bruce Anderson, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 20th, 2023 at 9:30AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of will, and for the appointment of Kimberly Germolus, whose address is 43931 E Paul Lake Dr., Perham, MN 565 73, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an supervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 2/23/23 Robert D. Tiffany Judge of District Court Dated: 2/23/23 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy KREKELBERG LAW Chad D. Miller MN# 0386902 213 S. Mill Street Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Telephone: 218-739-4623 Facsimile: 218-739-0422 e-mail: cmiller@krekelberglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (March 1 & 8, 2023) 198273