STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 29-PR-22- 1529 In Re: Estate of HARRY L. MOORE, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice ls given that on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Hubbard County Courthouse, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 14, 2020 and for the appointment of Laurel M. Appleby whose address is- 2022 142nd Lane NW, Andover, Minnesota, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn, Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 12/ 12/22 Eric P. Schieferdecker Judge of District Court Dated: 12/12/22 Carissa Scholz Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy VALEN LAW OFFICE John E. Valen MN#111995 5th & Michigan P. O. Box 1105 Walker, MN 56484 Telephone: 218-547-2600 Facsimile: 218-547-2641 e-mail: valenlaw@arvig.net (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 130419