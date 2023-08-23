State of Minnesota County Hubbard Distri

State of Minnesota County Hubbard District Court Judicial District: 9th Court File Number: 29-PR-23-763 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate Alice Marion Hammett Decedent (Deceased Person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on September 7th, 2023 at 9:00 (a.m.)a hearing will be held at Hubbard County Court, via Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: copy of the Will dated 3/1/2011(Petitioner has reason to believe that the original Will has been lost or destroyed.) and for the appointment of: Name: Donald G. Toppari Address: 53650 State Hwy 87, Menahga, MN 56464 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: 8/2/23 Date Carissa Scholz, Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy (Aug. 23 & 30, 2023) 252026