SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS T

SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS TITLE: ISD #309 – Park Rapids High School Facility Improvements LOCATION OF WORK: ISD #309 401 Huntsinger Ave. Park Rapids, MN 56470 OWNER: ISD #309 – Park Rapids Area Schools 401 Huntsinger Ave. Park Rapids, MN 56470 218-237-6500 CONSTRUCTION ICS Consulting, LLC MANAGER: 104 Park Ave. N., Suite 101 Park Rapids, MN 56470 (218) 616-4308 Contact: Justin Maaninga, Project Manager ARCHITECT: JLG Architects 505 West Saint Germain Street, Suite 200 St. Cloud, MN 56301 320-408-7010 STRUCTURAL: Northland Consulting Engineers, L.L.P. 102 S. 21st Ave. West Duluth, MN 55806 218-727-5995 CIVIL: CMTA 2201 12th St. N. Suite E Fargo, ND 58102 701-280-0500 MECHANICAL: CMTA 2201 12th St. N. Suite E Fargo, ND 58102 701-280-0500 ELECTRICAL: CMTA 1331 Tyler Street NE, Suite 201 Minneapolis, MN 55413 612-249-5600 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of multiple work scopes for all the work necessary for the construction of the Park Rapids High School Facility Improvements. BID DATE AND LOCATION: Sealed Bids will be received at Park Rapids High School, 401 Huntsinger Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470 at the High School administrative office, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS. EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Construction Manager. For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact Angie Stahnke, Angie.Stahnke@ICS- Builds.com, 218-336-5901. The Construction Manager can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use. BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: Each Bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment and recognition of their Bids: Bids must be accompanied by Bid security in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, or Bid bond in the amount of 5% of the base Bid submitted, made payable to the owner, as guarantee that Bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted Bid. Submit Bid on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the Bidder. Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures. Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a Bidder is a co- partnership, then signatures on the Bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership. Base Bid and all alternate Bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owner’s option, it shall be cause for rejection of Bid. Complete form without alterations. Submit alternate prices (Bids) for either increasing or decreasing the costs, as called for on Bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a Bid for all alternates. Owner may make such investigations as they deem necessary to determine the ability, competency, and responsibility of the Bidder to perform the work. Any Bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of Bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to; (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) the ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the Bidder. Owner reserves the right to: (1) accept Bidder’s Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidder’s Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on their investigation of Bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which the Owner deems to be in their best interest, (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in Bids and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in Bidding procedure. Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions. BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW: Each Bidder (including subcontract Bidder where appropriate) is advised to visit the site and to fully inform themself and record their own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect their Bid or the Work. Prior to submitting a Bid, each Bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings, and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts). Contractors shall become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect their Bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract. No extras will be allowed the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of their failure to study and record their own findings. Submission of a Bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that Bidder has recorded their own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any Bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation in respect to their Bid. Nor shall it be the responsibility of ICS or its counterparts to ensure you have read all documentation. This is the sole responsibility of the Bidder and its Sub-Contractor(s). PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A Pre-Bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 401 Huntsinger Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470. If Bidders want to visit the physical site, a site review will take place immediately following the Pre-Bid conference. No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site. START DATE: Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. Pre-construction and submittal work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE: Reference specification section 01 3210 Project Schedule & Site Logistic Requirements END OF SECTION (Jan 4 & 11, 2023) 141098