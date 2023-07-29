SECTION 00 11 13 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Josh Holte, Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator, 812 Henrietta Ave S Park Rapids, Minnesota 56470, until 1:00 p.m., Thursday August 24, 2023 at which time such bids will be opened and read. Hubbard County South Demolition Landfill 2023 Partial Final Closure The work, in accordance with Drawings and Specifications prepared by Stantec Consulting Services Inc., consists of the following major items of work and approximate quantities: 3.8 Acres Closure Area Preparation and Buffer Soil Placement; 3.8 Acres 40 mil LLDPE Geomembrane Installation; 3.8 Acres Final Cover Soils Placement; and Stormwater Control Infrastructure and Grading Together with passive vent installation, site traffic control, erosion controls, seeding, and other related appurtenances. A Pre-bid meeting is scheduled at the Hubbard County Solid Waste South Campus for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Attendance is not required. Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a “Bid Security” in the form of a certified check made payable to the “Hubbard County Solid Waste” (OWNER) in the amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, or a surety bond in the same amount, running to the OWNER, with the surety company thereon duly authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota. Such Bid Security to be a guarantee that the bidder will not, without the consent of the OWNER, withdraw their bid for a period of sixty (60) days after the opening of bids, and if awarded a contract, will enter into a contract with the OWNER; and the amount of the certified check will be retained or the bond enforced by the OWNER in case the bidder fails to do so. All bid securities except those of the three lowest bidders will be returned within five days after the opening of bids. A contractor responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. The term ‘responsible contractor’ as used in this solicitation document means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3 or fails to verify that it meets those criteria is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded the construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project. A false statement under oath verifying compliance with any of the minimum criteria shall render the prime contractor or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits a false statement. A prime contractor shall submit to the Owner, upon request, copies of the signed verifications of compliance from all subcontractors of any tier pursuant to Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3, clause 7. Refer to the contract documents for additional requirements associated with the Responsible Contractor Law. Bid Proposals shall be submitted on forms furnished for that purpose. Bids shall be submitted to the address listed above in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. No bidder shall withdraw their bid, without the consent of the OWNER, for the period of days indicated above after the date for the opening thereof. The OWNER, however, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any minor irregularities, informalities or discrepancies. A work history detailing qualifications and past experience must be provided upon request. The Project Manual is available on QuestCDN (www.questcdn.com). You may download the digital plan documents for $30.00 by inputting Quest Project #8608935 on the website’s project search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. The Project Manual is also on file for inspection at Hubbard County Solid Waste Campus, 812 Henrietta Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470, and the office of Stantec Consulting Services Inc. Direct inquiries to Brad Sullivan, PE at (763) 252-6807 or brad.sullivan@stantec.com. Josh Holte, Solid Waste Administrator Hubbard County (July 29; Aug 5 & 9, 2023) 244530