SAVANNAH TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FI

SAVANNAH TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FILING AND ANNUAL TOWN MEETING DATE(S) Notice is Hereby Given to the residents of Savannah Township that the annual filing of election of officers opens January 3, 2023 and continues through January 17, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14, 2023. 1 Town Supervisor – 3-year term 1 Town Treasurer – 2-year term If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at her residence in the evenings or by appointment. To make an appointment or to obtain additional information call (713) 857-2258 or email savannah.township@yahoo.com. There is a $2.00 filing fee. The office of the clerk (53295 Grouse About Trail, Park Rapids, MN 56470) will be open for filing on January 17, 2023 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Voting for the positions will be March 14, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Savannah Town Hall located at 36387 Co Hwy 46, Park Rapids, MN. The annual meeting will follow the election on March 14, 2023. In the case of inclement weather, the election and annual meeting will be held on March 21, 2023. Barbara Busch Savannah Township Clerk (Dec. 17, 2022) 130375