REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR SOLID WA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION SERVICES The City of Park Rapids is seeking proposals from qualified companies to provide waste collection services. The qualified hauler will be able to provide the City of Park Rapids with timely and consistent collection of solid waste in City limits. A detailed scope of services can be found on the City website, www.ci.park-rapids.mn.us. Proposals must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 to city.clerk@ci.park-rapids.mn.us or to the Park Rapids City Hall at 212 2nd Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. (July 26 & 29, 2023) 243469