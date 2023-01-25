Request for proposals Park Rapids School District 309 (“District”) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2023. Sealed proposals will be accepted in digital form until 5:00 pm central time on March 17th, 2023, to Kent Fritze (kentfritze@parkrapids.k12.mn.us), Business Manager at Park Rapids School District, 301 Huntsinger Ave, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Copies of the complete request for proposal may be requested from Kent Fritze, Business Manager at kentfritze@parkrapids.k12.mn.us, and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. (Jan. 21, 2023) 163663