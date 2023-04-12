Request for Proposals Construction Manag

Request for Proposals Construction Manager at Risk Pine Crest Apartments Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC), a nonprofit economic development organization, is developing a multifamily housing project in the City of Park Rapids, Minnesota. HLDC is the project developer for this project that is partially funded with tax abatement resources. As authorized by Minn. Stat. §471.345 subd. 3a municipalities may use a best value alternative under a request for proposal as described in section 16C.28, subdivision 1, paragraph (a), clause (2), and paragraph (c). The proposing organizations are expected to agree to a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) delivery method to act as a construction manager (CM) and deliver the project within a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) by a specified time. The project will consist of three buildings: a two story 28 – unit building containing one, two and three bedroom units, a two story 30 – unit building with studio and one bedroom units and a single story community building. The site has access to municipal infrastructure and natural gas services. It is anticipated that the heating system will be natural gas and will not be individually metered. The electrical service will be individually metered. HLDC will provide draft drawings for the buildings to develop design–build specifications and all civil engineering plans. The preliminary cost estimate for the project is $6,171,221. To request a proposal package, contact Mary Thompson, Executive Director at 218-699-7010 or mthompson@heartlandlakesdc.org. Proposals are due by 4:30 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023. (April 12, 2023) 212285