REQUEST FOR BIDS Window Replacement for River Heights Apartments City of Park Rapids HRA 500 Riverside Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Invitation for Bids, Park Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is requesting Sealed Bids for Phase I of the Exterior Improvements to install Windows at the River Heights Apartment Building, located at 500 Riverside Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota. The Park Rapids HRA is Requesting Bids to remove and install windows at the River Heights Apartment Building. There will be a Bid Conference on Wednesday May 10 at 2:00 P.M. Copy of the Bid Documents including specifications and drawings including schematics as to the installation process can be obtained by contacting the HRA Office at 218-732-4158, email at hrapr@unitelc.com, and picking up at the HRA Office, 500 Riverside Ave. Park Rapids. The Scope of the project is to Remove and Install Windows along with Insulating and complete finishing of exterior and interior window trim. Windows will be provided for installation and are not part of this Bid Documents. Davis Bacon Wage Rates for this Project are required MN20230005 01/06/2023 and are identified in the Bid Packet along with HUD Section 3 Requirements. Contractor must be Licensed, Insured and provide 5% Performance Bond. Bid documents must be in writing and must be received on or before 4:00 P.M. on May 22, 2023. Bid documents will be opened on May 23rd at 8:30 A.M. at 500 Riverside Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Final Project Completion October 16, 2023 Proposals made in response to this RFP must be submitted to: Windows Phase I Scott Wilson, Executive Director Park Rapids HRA 500 Riverside Avenue Park Rapids, MN 56470 Park Rapids HRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Equal Housing Opportunity Provider Time Line for Project Process HRA Publishes RFP May 6, 2023 Response due RFP May 22, 2023 Selection of Contractor by HRA May 23, 2023 Execution of Contract for Services May 25, 2023 Final Project Completion October 16, 2023 (May 6 & 10, 2023) 220828