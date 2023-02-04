PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and it

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to construct a self-support telecommunication tower located at Musky Drive, Laporte, Hubbard County, Minnesota 56461 (47-09-34.35 N, 94-42-50.14 W). The overall structure height (including attachments) is 199-feet AGL. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Terracon Consultants, ATTN: J. Shepard, 955 Wells Street, Ste 100, St. Paul, MN 55106, (651) 770-1500, or jennifer.shepard@terracon.com. (Feb. 4, 2023) 184039