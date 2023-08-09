PUBLIC NOTICE and OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMEN

PUBLIC NOTICE and OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is proposing a 3” bituminous mill & overlay of TH 87 from 0.6 miles East of CSAH 13 to TH 64, which also includes replacing centerline culverts. Within the project area a single culvert replacement is located within the Crow Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA). MnDOT will need to acquire permanent right of way acquisition from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR). In accordance with 23 CFR 774.5, MnDOT is soliciting comments on the effects this project would have on the Crow Lake WMA. The project will impact 0.26 acres of the northern edge of the WMA. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has made a preliminary determination that the proposed action at Crow Lake WMA is a Section 4(f) de minimis action in accordance with 23 CFR 774.5, conditioned on public review and comment. A de minimis finding may be made when uses of Section 4(f) land will have no adverse effect on the protected resources. Information about this project is available at the following website www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy87-hubbard. Comments must be submitted on or before August 22, 2023 to Stephen Frisco, MnDOT Project Manager, 3920 Hwy 2 West Bemidji, MN 56601;218-308-2953; stephen.frisco@state.mn.us Comments will become part of the official record and will be considered when making future project related decisions. (Aug. 9, 2023) 247785