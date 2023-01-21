PUBLIC NOTICE 2023 CLAY TOWNSHIP BOARD M

PUBLIC NOTICE 2023 CLAY TOWNSHIP BOARD MEETINGS will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Clay Township Hall at 18650-290 th Street, in Clay Township, MN. Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, except in November when it’s held on the third Wednesday of the month. Meeting dates are as follows: January 25th , February 22rd , March 29rd , April 26th , May 24th , July 26th , September 27th , and November 15th , all in 2023 The Clay Township ANNUAL MEETING will be held on March 7th , 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clay Township Hall. Clay Township Clerk Kristina Case (Jan. 21, 2023) 160648