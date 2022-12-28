PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REQUEST TO CHANGE THE NAME OF UNNAMBED BASIN #29-0372-00 The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on January 17, 2023 at 9:30 A.M. for the purpose of considering the name change to Unnamed Lake #29-0372-00. The hearing will be held in the County Board Room of the Hubbard County Government Center; 301 Court Ave; Park Rapids, MN. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 83A.05 to 83A.07, we the undersigned registered voters of Hubbard County, Minnesota do hereby petition the Hubbard County Board o Commissioners for a public hearing to change the name of “Unnamed Basin #29-0372-00, located in Sections 36-7, Township 143, Range 032, in the Township of Lakeport (DNR I.D. N/A) to Kennedy Lake. The public is invited to attend in person. Citizens may send written comments on the proposed change to Jeff Cadwell, Administrator, at 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 or may e-mail comments to jeff.cadwell@co.hubbard.mn.us. Jeff Cadwell County Administrator Hubbard County (Dec. 28 & 31, 2022 & Jan. 4, 7, 11, 2023)