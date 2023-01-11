Park Rapids ISD 309 Park Rapids, MN REQU

Park Rapids ISD 309 Park Rapids, MN REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that Park Rapids ISD 309 Requests proposals for: Group Life and Long Term Disability Insurance Specifications will be available from National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660 Proposals are due no later than 3 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005 or per the RFP instructions. (Jan 11 & 18, 2023) 148856