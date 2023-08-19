Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, July 10th, 2023 6:00 PM Park Rapids Area High School Aquiraum Public Hearing – Property Tax Abatement Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka - Absent & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze, Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented Morgan/Hoyt HEARD Presentation State Girls & Boys Track Participants HEARD Presentation State Girls & Boys Golf Participants HEARD Project309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Diekmann/Pike a. Approve Minutes of the June 20th, 2023 Working Board Meeting b. Approve Resignation – Melanie Priebe, Assistant Girls Track Coach c. Approve Resignation – Charlotte Gruis, Cook’s Special Diets d. Approve First Reading- Employee Handbook 2023-2024 School Year e. Approve First Reading- Substitute Handbook 2023-2024 School Year f. Approve 2023-2024 Literacy Plan for Park Rapids Schools g. Approve New Hire- Danielle Budzien, School Health Specialist h. Approve New Hire - Melissa Kramer, PAWN/PRAVA Secretary i. Approve New Hire – Matt Brandt, C Team Girls Basketball Coach j. Approve Resignation - Melissa Kramer, High School Paraprofessional - ADDENDUM k. Approve New Hire- Tim Balfanz, Head Gymnastics Coach - ADDENDUM l. Approve New Hire - Kara Meier, Middle School A&I Interventionists – ADDENDEM Heard New Business: a. Approve resolution granting a property tax abatement for certain property in the school district and approving a tax abatement agreement with Heartland Lake Development Commission. – ADDENDUM – Pike/Morgan Diekmann voting no, while all others voted yes with the exception of Mr. Kocka who was absent DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO Park Rapids School/Gunnar Aas FROM Corianne Zeller AMOUNT/ITEM Yamaha Electric Baby Grand Piano ($3000) ADJOURN at 6:26pm Morgan/Diekmann (Aug. 19, 2023) 250355