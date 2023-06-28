Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, June 5th, 2023 6:00 PM Park Rapids Area High School Aquiraum Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt - Absent, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze, Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented Morgan/Kocka HEARD Presentation – Gymnastics Committee – Gymnastics Facility HEARD Project309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Diekmann/Pike a. Approve Minutes of the May 15th, 2023 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Second Reading – Policy 503, Student Attendance c. Approve Second Reading – Policy 513, Student Promotion, Retention and Program Design d. Approve First Reading – Lead Mechanic Job Description e. Approve Resignation – Amber Schroeder, Middle School A & I Paraprofessional f. Approve New Hire – Jodi Isaacson, Elementary School Paraprofessional g. Approve New Hire – Mike Hed, Lead Mechanic h. Approve New Hire – JT Luther, JH Football Coach i. Approve New Hire – Eric Hillesland, JH Basketball Coach j. Approve New Hire – Kasey Schorn, MS Special Education Teacher k. Approve Renewal of Membership in the Minnesota State High School League for 2023-24 DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO FROM AMOUNT/ITEM Park Rapids School/Kim Lembcke Itasca Mantrap $350.00 Park Rapids School/Kristen Poehler Itasca Mantrap $115.00 Park Rapids School/Chris Kirchner Itasca Mantrap $500.00 Park Rapids School/Aryanna Wetteland Itasca Mantrap $550.00 Park Rapids School/CNA Program Heritage Living Center Bed, Bedside table, linens & Towels HEARD Monthly Board Committee Report – We will start negotiations with AFSCME on Wednesday this week. HEARD June 19th board meeting update – Move meeting to Tuesday June 20th due to the Juneteenth holiday. ADJOURN at 6:35 Kocka/Morgan (June 28, 2023) 236789