Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, May 1st, 2023 6:00 PM Park Rapids Area High School Aquiraum Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze, Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Pike/Kocka RECOGNIZED State FFA Participants RECOGNIZED State & National BPA Participants HEARD Project309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Diekmann/Kocka a. Approve Minutes of the April 17th, 2023 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Student Activities Quarterly Report c. Approve New Hire – Randy George, Bus Driver d. Approve New Hire – Todd Fritze, Head Boys Swim Coach e. Approve Resignation - Rachel Mack, Elementary Paraprofessional, Effective May 4th, 2023 f. Approve Resignation – SkyBlue Detmers, Elementary Paraprofessional g. Approve Resignation – Melody Bober, Elementary Title I Teacher h. Approve Resignation – Josh Meader, Middle School Math Teacher i. Approve Resignation – Josh Meader, Varsity Boys Basketball Coach j. Approve Resignation – Peter Franz, Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Coach k. Approve Volunteer – Chloe Johnson, Girls Golf Coach l. Approve Second Reading Century Adventures Handbook m. Approve Out of state travel for Matt Brandt traveling to the International Society for Technology in Education Conference to Philadelphia, PA from June 23rd – 27th. n. Approve Out of state travel for Nichole Brandt traveling to the International Society for Technology in Education Conference to Philadelphia, PA from June 23rd – 27th. o. Approve Resignation – Gunnar Aas, Vocal Music Teacher - ADDENDUM HEARD New Business: a. Approve Retirement – John Wilhelm– With regret and thanks for his 7 Years of Service to the Park Rapids School District Pike/Kocka b. Approve Designation of Identified Official with Authority for the MDE External User Access Recertification System. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with State Access Control Security Standard 1.0 which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA). The Director recommends the Board authorize Lance Bagstad to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Kimberly Splett to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for the Park Rapids Public School District 0309-01. Hoyt/Kocka HEARD Discussion Items: a. High School End of Year Plans With Parking lots being blocked off for the construction project there will be some changes to where people can park and how we are dropping off students. Graduation will be May 28th and we will know weather permitting if that is inside or outside. Honors breakfast tomorrow morning, as well as Prom on Saturday and our senior walk on the 16th over at century school. We have the scholarship breakfast on may 19th as well as the athletic banquet. We are just hoping to make things a smooth transition. May 11th will be the music concert. Field day on May 12th and Kindergarten graduation on May 26th. DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO Park Rapids Schools Food Service & CTE FROM Mary Semsch – Linkert AMOUNT/ITEM $4000 HEARD Monthly Board Committee Report – North Country vocational meeting was great last week. The meeting was insperational and the sky is the limit when it comes to the grant funding they will work really hard to get you anything that you need for your CTE funding. We will look at meeting with the teachers and AFSCME on negotiations in the near future. ADJOURN at 6:32 Pike/Kocka (May 27, 2023) 226945