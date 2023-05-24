Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, April 3rd, 2023 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze, Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. HEARD Project309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: a. Approve Minutes of the March 20th, 2023 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Resignation – Stacy Voigt, Elementary School Paraprofessional Effective May 11th, 2023 c. Approve Resignation – Stephanie Leslie, Middle School Special Education Teacher d. Approve Resignation – Matt Brandt, JH Girls BB Coach e. Approve New Hire – Ethan Hemenway, Custodian f. Approve New Hire – Casey Fitzpatrick, Custodian g. Approve New Hire – Sally Kading, ECFE Parent Educator, .3 FTE h. Approve New Hire – Jamie Pickar, Food Service Cook’s Helper HEARD Old Business: a. Math Curriculum HEARD New Business: a. Project309 Lease Agreements DO & PAWN b. Unprecedented Construction Inflation Resolution DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO Park Rapids School/Music Dept FROM Hugo’s AMOUNT/ITEM $227.22 HEARD Monthly Board Committee Report ADJOURN at (May 24, 2023) 226938