Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, February 6th, 2023 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann (Absent), Hoyt, Pike, Kocka(Absent) & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze, Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Pike/Hoyt HEARD Public Comment – Denny Dodge HEARD Heartland Lakes Housing Project – Look into this some more and try to make a decision at the next board meeting HEARD Logo Update HEARD Project309 Update HEARD Ehlers- Jodie Zesbaugh - ADDENDUM APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Morgan/Pike a. Approve Minutes of the January 18th, 2023 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Posting – Assistant Mechanics Job Position c. Approve Posting – Health Professional Job Position d. Approve Resignation – David Synstegaard – Transportation Director, Effective upon suitable replacement e. Approve New Hire – Laura Henderson, JH Softball Coach f. Approve New Hire – Rachel Mack, ECSE Paraprofessional g. Approve Spring Coaches – See attached h. Approve Resignation – Abby Golish, School Counselor - ADDENDUM HEARD New Business: a. Approve Retirement – Sally Kading – With regret and thanks for her 22 Years of Service to the Park Rapids School District Hoyt/Pike b. Approve the Bus Garage Construction Documents submission as presented by ICS with the authorization to proceed with the bidding process Pike/Hoyt c. Approve awarding contracts per the ICS recommendation letter dated, February 1st, 2023, in the grand total amount of $34,648,208.74 Hoyt/Pike d. Approve Resolution awarding the sale of general obligation school building and refunding bonds, Series 2023A Hoyt/Morgan e. Approve Retirement – David Schaum– With regret and thanks for his 28 Years of Service to the Park Rapids School District - ADDENDUM Pike/Hoyt DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO Park Rapids Elementary FROM Riverside Church AMOUNT/ITEM 11 pairs of glove, 52 hats, 10 scarves TO Park Rapids ALC FROM Riverside Church AMOUNT/ITEM 1 pair slippers, 6 pair socks, 5 hat/mitten combos HEARD Monthly Board Committee Report ADJOURN at 7:10PM Hoyt/Morgan (March 29, 2023) 207634