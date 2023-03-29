Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze, Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Pike/Kocka HEARD E-Sports Update RECOGNIZED State Participants – Wrestling & Swimming HEARD Project309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Morgan/Hoyt a. Approve Minutes of the February 21st, 2023 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Resignation – Joe Haen, Elementary School Paraprofessional, Effective March 17th, 2023 c. Approve Resignation – Jen Smith, Elementary School Paraprofessional d. Approve Resignation – Liza Adams, Century School Cook, Effective March 10th. e. Approve Resignation – Matt Ruper, Century School Custodian f. Approve New Hire – Brian Johnson, JH Baseball Coach g. Approve New Hire – Krystal Murphy, Co Student Council Advisor, Effective 2023-2024 SY h. Approve New Hire – Jamie Simon-Linkowitz, Co Student Council Advisor, Effective 2023-2024 SY i. Approve Increasing – Ronda DeWulf, ECFE/School Readiness Teacher & Coordinator from .8 FTE to 1.0 FTE j. Approve Posting - ECFE Parent Educator Position 0.3 FTE k. Approve Drama Fundraiser – One act play called “Murder and the Banquet”, Free will donations. l. Approve Out of state travel for the Esports team for the State Tournament in Grand Forks, ND on March 29th and April 1st. m. Approve New Hire – Sara Ricke, Century Elementary ASD Teacher, Effective 2023-2024 SY – ADDENDUM HEARD Old Business: a. Approve Second Reading Park Rapids Area High School 2023-2024 Panther Tracks Registration Book Morgan/Diekmann HEARD New Business: a. Approve Retirement – David Strandquist – With regret and thanks for his 6 Years of Service to the Park Rapids School District Kocka/Pike b. Approve awarding contracts for the Century Site Improvements project per the ICS recommendation letter dated, February 21st, 2023, in the grand total amount of $889,144.00 Hoyt/Pike c. Approve entering in the TIPS Cooperative Purchase Program. Hoyt/Diekmann d. Approve proposal from Midwest Mechanical Solutions through the TIPS Cooperative Purchasing Program for the high school mechanical equipment dated, February 27th, 2023, in the grand total amount of $787,780.00. Diekmann/Kocka e. Programming Recommendations for 2023-2024. We are looking to increase the VPK staff as they are currently at a 1.6FTE and we are looking to increase this to 2.0 FTE. We are looking at matching our programming with Jeff in the high school. Which would reduce 3 staff one English/Language Arts, one Math and one Science in the middle school. I would also like to add one k-6 STEM teacher to give our students more STEM programming. We are looking at some considerations and we hope to possibly add an ESL teacher or paraprofessional and possibly adding a K-6 Instructional Coach. In the high school, I accommodate my staff with a 6th hour assignments which has helped with not hiring more teachers. The only thing for me would be an instructional coach some time down the line. DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO Park Rapids School/Scholarship Fund FROM Terri Schultz AMOUNT/ITEM $10,000 HEARD Monthly Board Committee Report ADJOURN at 6:50PM Pike/Kocka (March 29, 2023) 207629