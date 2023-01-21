Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, December 5th, 2022 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room HEARD World Best Workforce Presentation for 2022-2023 – Krystal Murphy and Jill Stevenson Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Dodge via Zoom, Carlson, Hoyt, Pike via Zoom, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson, & Mike LeMeir were present, along with Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Carlson/Hoyt HEARD presentations a. State Swimming Participants b. State Tennis Participants c. State Cross Country Participants d. PRoject309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Kocka/Carlson a. Approve Minutes of the November 21st, 2022 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve New Hire, Denise Smith, Custodian Century School c. Approve Resignation – Ellie Kirchner, Paraprofessional d. Approve Resignation – Eva Gruis, Food Service e. Approve Resignation – Catherine Meyer, 5th grade Teacher f. Approve Pick a date Fundraiser for Park Rapids Gymnastics HEARD New Business: a. Approve World’s Best Workforce Plan for 2022-2023 Carlson/Hoyt b. Approve First reading of Policy 534-Unpaid Meal Charges Policy with District Angel Fund information included Kocka/Carlson ADJOURN at 6:40PM Hoyt/Carlson (#RunDates#) #ADid#