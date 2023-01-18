Park Rapids Area School Board Working Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Working Meeting Minutes Monday, November 7th, 2022 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Dodge, Carlson, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson, & Mike LeMeir were present, along with Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Dodge/Pike HEARD presentations a. FFA National Participants b. Representative from CliftonLarsonAllen – FY22 Audit c. ACES Presentation APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Hoyt/Kocka a. Approve Minutes of the October 17th, 2022 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Resolution of school board supporting application to MSHSL Foundation. c. Approve cooperative agreement with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for Boys Hockey d. Approve Second Reading – Type III Driver Job Description e. Approve Rescinding Hire – Lisa Turek, Elementary School Paraprofessional f. Approve New Hire – Erin Gonska, Middle School Paraprofessional g. Approve New Hire – McKenna Thiele, Elementary School Paraprofessional h. Approve New Hire – Sara Carroll, Middle School Paraprofessional i. Approve New Hire – Tammy Pacheco, Cook’s Helper 5.25 Hour/Day j. Approve New Hire – Paul Oudekerk, Custodian k. Approve New Hire – Robert Pretzer, High School Paraprofessional l. Approve Resignation – Jasmine Williams, High School Custodian m. Approve Resignation – Sheila Koch, PAWN/PRAVA Secretary HEARD New Business: a. Approve FY 2022 Audit Report Dodge/Pike b. Approve offering Free December for all families who fill out an Application for Educational Benefits or already qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch for the 2022-2023 School year. Dodge/Kocka DONATIONS Received and Appreciated TO FROM AMOUNT/ITEM Park Rapids Indian Ed dept Sally Wizik Wills Sewing Machine Park Rapids ALC Riverside Un. Methodist Women $140misc. items Park Rapids ALC Itasca Mantrap $450 Park Rapids ALC Itasca Mantrap $600 Park Rapids ALC Itasca Mantrap $500 Park Rapids Elem/C. Swenson Itasca Mantrap $300 Park Rapids Elem/J. Erickson Itasca Mantrap $500 Park Rapids Elem/K. Poehler Itasca Mantrap $500 Park Rapids Elem/M. Parsons Itasca Mantrap $250 Park Rapids HS/Bus. Department Itasca Mantrap $200 Park Rapids HS BPA Itasca Mantrap $500 Park Rapids Elem/S. Kovach Itasca Mantrap $210 Park Rapids Elem/D. Penning Itasca Mantrap $425 Park Rapids HS/T. Miller Itasca Mantrap $1000 Park Rapids Indian Ed dept. Itasca Mantrap $600 Park Rapids Band Dept. Itasca Mantrap $1200 Park Rapids Elem/L. Koerbitz Itasca Mantrap $300 Park Rapids Schools Food Service Dept. Peace Lutheran Church $1000 Park Rapids High School Class of 1972 Bench Park Rapids FFA National Forestry Team See attached DISCUSSED Canvassing of Ballots for School Board Election – Suggested dates November 16th, 17th, or 18th. The board will canvass ballots on Wednesday the 16th at 7:45am RECESSED to Closed session pursuant to Chapter 13D – Superintendent and Board Review OPENED closed session at 7:02 PM Pike/Kocka CLOSED closed meeting at 9:56 PM Hoyt/Dodge ADJOURN at 9:57 PM Dodge/Hoyt National Forestry Team Donations: JAYMAR, LLC $500 Forest & Floral Garden Center $200 Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce $750 Kimball’s Logging, Inc. $500 Itasca-Mantrap Co-Op Electrical Association $100 Kuschel Cattle LLC $500 Lundberg Forest Products Inc $100 A&C Lumber Inc $200 Gerbracht Logging Inc $100 Hodgden Logging Inc $100 Dogs Paw Inc $50 Park Rapids Ford $50 Park Rapids Rotary Club $310 The Good Life Cafe $100 (Jan. 18, 2023) 162275