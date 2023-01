Park Rapids Area School Board Special Me

Park Rapids Area School Board Special Meeting Minutes Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 7:45 AM FWEC Community Room 1. Call To Order - Order to vote –Carlson, Hoyt, Kocka & Safratowich: Dodge & Pike-Absent 2.Roll Call of Members: a.Pledge of Allegiance 3. New Business: a. Canvass Ballots from November 8th, 2022 General Election Safratowich/Kocka 4.Adjourn: At 7:50pm Hoyt/Carlson (Jan. 21, 2023) 162503

