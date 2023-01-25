Park Rapids Area School Board Special Me
Park Rapids Area School Board Special Meeting Minutes Thursday December 22nd, 2022 7:30 AM Frank White Education Center 1. Call To Order - Order to vote – Carlson, Dodge - Absent, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich 2. Roll Call of Members: a. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Request for Agenda Changes or additions: Kocka/Hoyt 4. New Business: a. Approve the High School Facility Improvements, Construction Documents, as presented with the authorization to proceed with the bidding process. Hoyt/Carlson 5. Adjourn: 8:02am Kocka/Carlson (Jan. 25, 2023) 162493