Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, July 24th, 2023 6:00 PM Park Rapids High School Aquarium Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike- Absent , Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance Approve agenda as presented: Kocka/Hoyt PRESENTED Clay Target Participants APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Kocka/Diekmann, Morgan recuse herself conflict of interest a. Approve Minutes of the July 10th, 2023 Working Board Meeting b. Approve payments Presented for July 2023 c. Approve Resignation – Cathy Parks, School Health Specialist d. Approve New Hire – Mitzi Tkach, Elementary School Paraprofessional e. Approve New Hire – Jodi Sullivan, Playground Supervisor f. Approve First Reading – Elementary School Handbook 2023-2024 School Year g. Approve First Reading – Middle School Handbook 2023-2024 School Year h. Approve First Reading – High School Handbook 2023-24 School Year i. Approve First Reading – Activities Handbook 2023-24 School Year j. Approve First Reading - Coaches Manual 2023-24 School Year k. Approve First Reading – Student Rights and Responsibilities, Code of Conduct and Discipline Policy 2023-24 School Year l. Approve First Reading – Policy 514 Bullying m. Approve First Reading – Policy 516.5 Overdose Medication n. Approve Second Reading – Substitute Handbook 2023-2024 School Year o. Approve Second Reading – Employee Handbook 2023-2024 School Year p. Approve Resignation – Alicia Norby, JH Volleyball Coach – ADDENDUM q. Approve Resignation – Joe Morgan, C Team Boys Basketball Coach - ADDENDUM r. Approve New Hire – Alicia Norby, Head Volleyball Coach- ADDENDUM s. Approve New Hire – Jeremy Nordick, Head Boys Basketball Coach – ADDENDUM t. Approve New Hire – Joe Morgan, JV Boys Basketball Coach - ADDENDUM u. Approve First Reading – Policy 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse – ADDENDUM v. Approve First Reading – Policy 415 – Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults - ADDENDUM w. Approve First Reading – Policy 419 – Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices - ADDENDUM x. Approve First Reading – Policy 806 – Crisis Management Policy – ADDENDUM y. Approve Volunteer – Kara Meier, Volleyball Coach - ADDENDUM HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- Work with the county on the SRO. MREA summit in November in Brainerd. Project 309 we will start seeing some steel going up. We are going to have some inconvenience with parking, but it will pay off in the end. We won’t be able to have some things happening in our buildings for a couple of years due to the project. We will do some negotiations in the near future. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- Audit has started. We did inventory last week and we are working on when they are on site at the end of August. We will approve the LTFM plan for the next 10 years. These monies are designated every year by the state, and we allocate those out per year. These costs will go down based on the age of our buildings and how we move forward with projects. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – We are looking at communicating about project 309 and how things are going to happen for the next couple of years. We are working on programming for the fall and how things can go for students. We are working on evacuation processes and how these things will go. Jill and her staff have helped in the high school from day to day so thanks for that. Lemier – our time is starting to get busy. It is starting to look like a parking lot and we are excited about it. We are working on processes for next year and how things will flow. We have a few positions to fill otherwise we are getting things wrapped up. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – We are starting to come together for fall. Staffing is wrapping up for this year. Fall rules meeting next Monday for grades 7-12 from 6-9pm. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – Brochure is starting to come together. We have a twins game, trip to Niagara falls, and a trip to the state fair as well as a few other things planned for this summer. Action Park Rapids is coming up August 10th from 9-11. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We have water shut off to the pool and some of the building. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – Working on PRAVA attendance and handbooks. I am also working on a review meeting for English, Language Arts curriculum. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- We are working on staffing in a few other district otherwise a few positions left. We have some training ideas for fall, and we have a couple schools starting early. HEARD Transportation Directors Report- Upon completion of drivers training we are full, and we have filled all of our positions. We are happy to take ownership of 2 new buses. The new bus garage is coming along, and we are right on track for completion in spring of 2024. HEARD New Business: a. Approve Resolution Approving School District No. 309 Long Term Facility Maintenance ten-year plan. Roll Call Vote. Hoyt/Kocka b. Approve adjustments to the 2023-2024 school calendar. Diekmann/Morgan ADJOURN at 6:35PM Hoyt/Morgan (Aug. 19, 2023)