Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 6:00 PM Park Rapids High School Aquarium Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka - Absent & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance Approve agenda as presented: Diekmann/Morgan APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Hoyt/Pike a. Approve payments Presented for June 2023 b. Approve Minutes of the June 5th, 2023 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Renewal of Membership in MREA (Minnesota Rural Education Association) for 2023-2024 d. Approve Renewal of Membership in MSBA (Minnesota School Board Association) for 2023-2024 e. Approve Second Reading – Lead Mechanic Job Description f. Approve Resignation – John Zinniel, Bus Driver g. Approve Resignation – Katie Eischens, Head Gymnastics Coach h. Approve Resignation – Kate Hendrickson, Girls C team Basketball Coach i. Approve New Hire – Sarah Kaufenberg, Vocal Music Teacher, Contingent upon Licensure j. Approve Park Rapids Public School Cafeteria Benefits Plan k. Approve New Hire – Sidney Newberg, ADSIS Reading Interventionist -ADDENDUM HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- We had a great groundbreaking ceremony last week. You can see a lot of things happening with Project309 and all the things that are happening. We are still putting the pieces together with the legislative session that was just approved. The Up North learning center is clarifying some things and making their program grow. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- See new business Items HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – We are scheduling and getting things going for next year. We have 62 kids enrolled in the ALC this summer and 30 here regularly. We are working with Mahube on childcare courses and we have received a grant for funding on having teachers come in and teach these courses. Lemier – We have 100 kids in our building for TS and ESY, along with 150 for Century adventures. We are really focusing on training and how the literacy changes are going to impact us and our students. Our certified staff positions have been filled. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – We had a great season this spring and we had a lot of success in track as well as golf. Clay target finished 2nd last week. Gyms are being used all the time this summer and we are working through the adjustments from Project309. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – We are staying busy with our kids running them to all of their events. We have a couple buses out now and will be going on several more trips in the upcoming months. We will be working on the Fall Brochure very soon. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We are working on Sprinklers and monitoring construction projects. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – We are working on a literacy action plan for the future and getting the Read Act legislative updates worked out. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- I was at a training last week and we had several things happening in that group. Up North Learning Center is gaining new administration and that will be an adjustment. I’m working on getting contracts in place and getting some positions filled. HEARD Old Business: a. Gymnastic Club – Motion to approve partnering with the gymnastics club on funding for a facility for the gymnastics program. Diekmann/Morgan HEARD New Business: a. Approve Workers Comp for 2023-24 School Year Pike/Hoyt b. Approve revised budget fiscal year 2022-2023 general fund revenue of $22,608,589 and general fund expense of $23,422,597. Total all funds 01 through 07 revenues of $50,904,253 and expenditures of $35,784,733. Morgan/Pike c. Approve Preliminary budget fiscal year 2023-2024 general fund revenues of $24,000,083 and general fund expenses of $23,979,175. Total of all funds 01 through 07 revenues of $31,712,908 and expenditures of $58,902,035. Hoyt/Diekmann d. Review and Approve Volunteer insurance with Berkley Accident and Health for 2023-24 Morgan/Pike e. Review and Approve Property Liability Insurance Renewal for 2023-24 Diekmann/Pike f. Approve pricing from Cosney Corporation in reference to Proposal Request #3, to add Science Tables at Science Labs 711, 729 and 731 in the amount of $75,574.00. – Addendum Morgan/Hoyt DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO Park Rapids School District FROM: Sue Cutler AMOUNT/ITEM WJ-IV Test of Cognitive Abilities for $1500 ADJOURN at 6:32 Hoyt/Morgan (Aug. 19, 2023) 250352