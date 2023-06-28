Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, May 15th, 2023 6:00 PM P ark Rapids High School Aquarium Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Kocka/Hoyt HEARD Public Comment – Nicole Guida RECOGNIZED Middle School Students of the month for May – Adrienne Cook, Macie Lichter & Mika Isaacson HEARD presentation – State Speech Participants APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Kocka/Morgan a. Approve payments Presented for May 2023 b. Approve Minutes of the May 1st, 2023 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Resignation – Ellie Riihiluoma, Elementary School Teacher d. Approve Resignation – Ellie Riihiluoma, Head Volleyball Coach e. Approve New Hire – Amy Sorenson, Elementary Secretary, Effective May 2nd, 2023 f. Approve 2023 Fall Coaches- See attached g. Approve First Reading – Policy 503, Student Attendance h. Approve First Reading – Policy 513, Student Promotion, Retention and Program Design i. Approve New Hire – Ally Sanford, Elementary Teaching Position - ADDENDUM HEARD Student Council Report – We had a successful blood drive in March. We are working on new officers and members of student council. We have spring fling this week with dress up days. We have our last pepfest tomorrow. HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- We have moved to our new location, thanks to our crew for that. Legislatively we are watching to see what happens down in St. Paul over the next couple weeks. Things are ramping up with Project309 and we will start to see some changes. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- We received our food bids back and those came in very favorable this year. You will also be looking at the Property tax abatement which just shows the public meeting that we will have to be involved in. I am watching the things that are happening with the legislature and we are concerned about some of the things that they have proposed, and we will keep our eye on those things. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – We have a lot of celebrations going on and are ready for all things that happen for the end of year. We are doing the senior walk, senior slam and the red carpet walk. We started a new class this year for more education courses. We have some student interested in starting a Spirit club which is driven to help get more students involved and to more events. We are watching the weather for graduation outdoors next Sunday. Lemier – We have several concerts happening these last couple weeks. We had our 8th grade slam last Friday. We had a successful field day and that was a great turn out. We have character challenge course next week as well as kindergarten graduations. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – We are close to done with our spring season. We wont have any playoff at our facilities this spring with minimal parking and construction happening. Thanks to Jack for your help with all the transporting our student to all activities. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – The brochure is out and we are taking a lot of calls about that. We have trips going to several places this summer. We have 168 students registered for Century adventures this summer with a lot of planned activities for those kids. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- Last week we turned things over to the contractor and shut things off at Frank White School. We have ball games happening all the time so the fields are busy. We plan to start sprinklers this week hopefully that will help. HEARD Monthly Transportation Director Report- We are wrapping up for summer school driving. We will be posting for lead mechanic soon and we will be doing some driving classes this summer. We are working to repair some buses that need some maintenance as well as getting 2 new buses this summer. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – PRAVA students have registered for their classes next summer. We have several teachers working with our PRAVA students in the ALC this summer. We are working through the math curriculum, and we are looking at the implementation for next school year. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- We are doing well in our new location. I am working on hiring, purchase of services and other contracts. We had a PAWN meeting and an Up North Learning center meeting last week. The Up North Learning Center is going to be moving to a year-round facility. HEARD New Business: a. Approve Pan O'Gold Bread bid for Food Service 2023-24 Hoyt/Kocka b. Approve Prairie Farms Dairy bid for Food Service 2023-24 Kocka/Pike c. Approve Pizza Hut pizza bid for Food Service 2023-24 Kocka/Diekmann d. Approve Sale of the house for Building Trades for $92,500+ tax and moving expense to Tucker Coborn Morgan/Pike e. Approve Resolution calling a Public Hearing on a Property tax abatement for certain property in the City of Park Rapids, MN Diekmann/Morgan REVIEWED Enrollment DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO FROM AMOUNT/ITEM Park Rapids High School/BPA Itasca Mantrap $750.00 Century Elem/Casey Swenson Itasca Mantrap $300.00 Century Elem/Megan Rykhus Itasca Mantrap $300.00 Century Elem/Penning & Kovach Itasca Mantrap $300.00 Park Rapids High School/ALC Itasca Mantrap $725.00 Century Middle School/ C. Kirchner Itasca Mantrap $500.00 ADJOURN at 7:04PM Kocka/Hoyt