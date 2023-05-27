Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Monday April 17th, 2023 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Hoyt/Morgan RECOGNIZED Student of the month for March – Emma Vrieze RECOGNIZED Middle School Students of the month for April – Haley Tate & Sawyer Harvey RECOGNIZED Student of the month for May – Kassidy Ennen RECOGNIZED State Gymnastics Participant APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Diekmann/Kocka a. Approve payments Presented for April 2023 b. Approve Minutes of the April 3rd, 2023 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Resignation- Clare Knudson, High School Secretary d. Approve Resignation – Brian Johnson, JH Football Coach e. Approve Volunteer – Peter Franz, Baseball Coach f. Approve First Reading – Century Adventures Handbook HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- Reminder our next board meeting will occur in the High School Aquarium. We have 6 weeks left of school. May 10th, we have our Retiree and Recognition banquet. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- Working on next year’s budget and I am hoping for a better outcome than what they originally had stated. We are working on Dairy, Bread, & Pizza bids. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – We are at a mad dash. We are handing out caps and gowns tomorrow and we are working on sections for our students for the next school year. We had our Job fair last week and that was very successful. We are working on several things’ graduation, prom, activities banquet, national honor society banquet and more. Lemier – We are looking at doing some training for our new math curriculum. We are looking at our literacy needs and how that can be adjusted. Our master schedules look a little different, but things are going well, and we are making sure all things align. Kindergarten enrollment we have 109 kids as of today. We are working on our summer sessions of Targeted Services and ESY. Our MCA’s have gone well and those are partially finished. Our 8th graders started registering for their 9th grade classes. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – We have a lot of things happening with a couple of state speech participants. We received superior ratings for both our band and choir last week. We also have a few FFA participants coming up as well as BPA participants. We have baseball and Softball participating tomorrow along with 13 teams here tomorrow for track meet. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – This week is Week of the young child there is a schedule they can pick up from several business. Next week is administrative professionals’ day on Wednesday. The brochure is coming together for this summer and will be out soon. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We are finishing clearing out Frank White for construction. We are working on getting fields ready for games. HEARD Monthly Transportation Director Report- We will have a new driver coming on with us. We will take possession of two new buses in mid to late July. We are working through some of our spring scheduling needs. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – Wednesday is Mid trimester, and we are working with our PRAVA students to take MCA tests. Our math curriculum has been delivered and we are getting those distributed to everyone that needs them. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- Tonight is the last Due process night. We are trying to recruit some applicants for several positions for next year. Purchase of service is coming together for next year. We are working on moving out by the end of the week. HEARD New Business: a. Approve Resolution Non-Renewal Pike/Hoyt b. Approve 2022-2023 Principals Contract Kocka/Morgan REVIEWED Enrollment DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO FROM AMOUNT/ITEM Park Rapids School District Northwoods Bank $100/Teacher Appreciation week Park Rapids School District Citizen’s Bank $100/Teacher Appreciation week Park Rapids School District Thielen Motors Coffee/ Teacher Appreciation week Park Rapids School District Hugo’s Donuts/Muffins/Teacher Appreciation week HEARD Other Items: Board Meeting Dates: May 1st & 15th June 5th & 19th July 10th and 24th (5 Monday’s in July) August 7th & 21st September 5th (Tuesday/First day of School) & 18th RECESSED to Closed Session pursuant to Chapter 13D – Negotiation Strategies 6:48pm Hoyt/Pike OPENED closed session at 6:59pm Diekmann/Kocka CLOSED closed session at 7:23pm Pike/Morgan ADJOURN at 7:24pm Kocka/Diekmann (May 27, 2023) 226900