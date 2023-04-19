Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, March 20th, 2023 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Pike/Kocka RECOGNIZED High School Student of the month for March – Isaac Zinniel RECOGNIZED Middle School Students of the month for February – MaKenzie Mack & Zaden Kocka RECOGNIZED Middle School Students of the month for March – Christian Thorson & Kaija Nevala HEARD presentation – Math Curriculum APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Kocka/Diekmann a. Approve payments Presented for March 2023 b. Approve Minutes of the March 7th, 2023 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Resignation – Megan Rykus, Head Boys Swimming Coach d. Approve New Hire – Ruth Boatright, Bus Driver Effective 3/13/23 e. Approve New Hire – Grace Balfanz, Elementary Paraprofessional f. Approve Volunteer – Jacob Hutchins, Girls Golf Coach g. Approve Fundraiser Speech Team Public Showcase on April 1st, 2023, Free will donation accepted h. Approve Out of State for BPA Students and Staff for National’s in Anaheim, CA from April 25th – 30th, 2023. HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- I want to let you know that we have a lot of things going on in our district and in all of our departments. We are looking at inflation costs and we are watching some things at the house and senate for our project. Health insurance bids will be opened on Wednesday. We are heading out to see Ed at coffee time this coming Thursday and I would like to invite anyone out there with me. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- Health insurance bids will be opened on Wednesday. I have been watching budgets and analyzing some of the budget things that are being propose or could be approved and some of these things could be very difficult for us. Lastly, The analysis for HRDC on our abatement for the new buildings that they want to build will likely pay for its self with the number of students that would likely be moving into these buildings. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – Third week of trimester three and we are looking toward registration and rolling things over for the 2023-2024 school year. We meet with seniors about graduation and making sure students are on track to graduate. Our PLC’s look a little different where we are all in one room and we are making sure there are no gaps in our curriculum. Lemier – Last Tuesday was Pi day and our 7th and 8th graders got to have pie. Thank you for getting our math curriculum put together for the next year. We currently have 105 kindergartners enrolled for next year. We have a PTA open gym night on Friday. We have field trip season coming up very soon starting this week. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – We are getting ready for the calendar adjustments for our games and practices. I am starting to work through our schedules for the next two school years. Football will be moving down to class AA to help us in the upcoming years. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – We are working on the summer brochure. We will be heading to the Ark in mid-April. We have administrative professionals’ day on April 27th. We have “week of the young child” coming up at the end of April so if people have things they would like to offer for our little ones please send them my way. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We are working on removing some hardware from several rooms in the Frank white building before it comes down. We are also moving snow around so that we have less flooding this spring, with the predicted weather we can’t guarantee anything. HEARD Monthly Transportation Director Report- Our new transportation director will start on march 27th and he will be great for the district. Some of our stops are getting very difficult to maneuver and to travel down so we have been making some accommodations for our drivers to make bus stops a little easier. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – We are working on getting our new math curriculum ordered. PRAVA is at its max for this trimester and we have a lot of students utilizing all aspects of our program. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- We have a lot of referrals coming in for the remainder of this year into next year. We are also working on staffing for next school year. HEARD Director of Food Service – My buying group went through the bidding process and it has been awarded to Upper lakes Foods who was the low bidder. Free lunch has been approved by the governor for the 2023 – 2024 school year and we will know more about what is happening with that in the near future. HEARD Old Business: a. Heartland Lakes Housing Abatement Analysis- Recommend moving forward with a $13,000 abatement over the next 15 years for the Heartland lakes abatement project Kocka/Pike Diekmann – Voted no b. Programming Recommendations 2023-2024 - Recommend right sizing our sections to have 5 sections in each grade level. As well as adding a century school STEM teacher. Hoyt/Safratowich HEARD New Business: a. Math Curriculum – bring this back at the April 3rd meeting. b. Approve Upper Lakes Foods Vendor Contract for 2023-2024 with the option to renew for 3 additional years, ending June 30, 2027 upon mutual agreement. Diekmann/Kocka c. Approve awarding contracts for the Bus Garage project per the ICS recommendation letter dated, March 16th, 2023, in the grand total amount of $2,166,869.00. Pike/Kocka REVIEWED Enrollment DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO Century Elementary/Mrs DeBlieck FROM Donorschoose.org AMOUNT/ITEM Hands on Math Materials ADJOURN at 7:08PM Kocka/Hoyt (April 19, 2023) 213459