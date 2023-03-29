Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Tuesday February 21st, 2023 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt- Absent, Pike - Absent, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, as well as Business Manager Kent Fritze and Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Morgan/Kocka RECOGNIZED February is School Board Recognition Month HEARD Student of the month for January – Logan Maanum APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Kocka/Diekmann a. Approve payments Presented for February 2023 b. Approve Minutes of the February 6th, 2023 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Resignation – Jeremy Anderson, JH Baseball Coach d. Approve Resignation – Olivia Berg, Elementary ASD Teacher e. Approve New Hire – Jill Arvik, Bus Driver, Effective February 27th, 2023 f. Approve New Hire – Mike Arvik, Assistant Mechanic g. Approve New Hire – Talya Smith, Health Professional, Effective March 7th, 2023 h. Approve New Hire – Jack Johnson, Transportation Supervisor i. Approve leave of absence without pay – Terence Ohlgren, Effective 2023-2024 School Year j. Approve Out of state Travel for 6th grade staff and students to SkyZone in Fargo, ND on Friday March 17th, 2023. HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- We had Century Site improvement bid opening today. We had the pre bid for the bus garage. We are working hard at vacating the Frank White building very soon. Senator Utke will be here on Friday. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- We should be receiving our bond payment on March 7th and applying that to our PRoject 309 fund. We will be receiving health insurance bids very soon. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – Working on a lot of programming for next year. We are working with Al and Justin to find a place for some storage containers. Next week is the end of Trimester 2 and we are looking at graduation and scheduling for next year. Next Thursday we have a staff vs seniors and Kevin is going to kick off the new logo to our students. Lemier – We have a lot of things going this spring. We are working with upward bound to work toward college readiness. Ashley Anderson received a grant and is getting a lot of great stuff for our students to get them outside. We have started our middle school student of the month this month. VPK enrollment starts on March 7th. We have conferences coming up in March and we are looking towards next year. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – Winter sports are winding down. Wrestling is well into sections and we have a couple girls going to state. We have a gymnast going to state this weekend as well. Basketball is moving into section playoffs next week and Hockey has a big section game tonight. Speech is starting to wrap things up as well. Spring sports are right around the corner. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – Pathway 2 scholarship application has been sent in. We have a trip to New Orleans next week. We will start working on the summer brochure in March. We will be moving on Friday to the high school office. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We are working on moving everyone out of the Frank White building and we keep moving the Snow around. HEARD Monthly Transportation Director Report- We have had several applications coming in and we are filling some of our vacant positions. I am working on some transition planning for the the new person who is coming on. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – Students are finishing up trimester 2 classes and getting ready for trimester 3. We are working on the math curriculum, we have some options out there and those will be presented at the end of March. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- We are looking at our staffing and student needs for the upcoming months and for the upcoming year. Making sure we have all students being covered. HEARD New Business: a. Approve First Reading Park Rapids Area High School 2023-2024 Panther Tracks Registration Book – Kocka/Morgan b. Approve New Park Rapids Panthers Logo Kocka/Diekmann c. Heartland Lakes Housing Abatement Analysis - Look back at this next meeting. d. Approve awarding Work Scope #10 - Doors, Frames and Hardware Supply to Sell Hardware as per the ICS recommendation letter dated, February 14th, 2023, in the grand total amount of $630,000.00 Morgan/Kocka REVIEWED Enrollment DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO Park Rapids Area Schools FROM Denny Dodge AMOUNT/ITEM In God We Trust Sign Park Rapids Area Schools TO Park Rapids Angel Fund FROM Kelly & Shelly Kimball AMOUNT/ITEM $500 RECESSED to Closed Session pursuant to Chapter 13D – Personnel Workers Compensation– 6:36PM OPENED closed session at 6:45PM Morgan/Diekmann CLOSED closed session at 7:06PM Diekmann/Morgan ADJOURN at 7:07PM Kocka/Morgan (March 29, 2023) 207642